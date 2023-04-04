Coín announces restart of controversial three-million-euro theatre project

The two-storey building, the construction of which began in 2010, but was never completed, will include a 500-seat theatre with a 700-square-metre stage area, and several multipurpose rooms

Coin has announced the recovery of one of its most controversial projects, the construction of a municipal theatre and cultural complex, an infrastructure that has been left unfinished for more than a decade.

The project has been drawn up by Rafael Salas, director of the architecture services of the Diputación de Malaga, who explained that the “entire previous structure will be respected, without demolishing the existing foundation”.

Ampliar The town's mayor (2L) visits the site of the theatre. SUR.

The town’s mayor, Francisco Santos, said that the project had been “a thorn in our side” since it was first proposed, but pointed out that the town hall hopes to finally finish the three-million euro facility with financing from the Junta de Andalucía and the provincial council.

The mayor explained that cultural centre will be constructed on the original site located in front of the Colegio Huertas Viejas, and that the top floor of the building will incorporate “a large open space to be used for all kinds of events, such as theatre, concerts, and various forms of entertainment”.

Once financing is obtained, the project, which has an execution period of 18 months, will be put out to tender.

Santos pointed out that the failure of the previous council to complete the original project resulted in the PP having to return the subsidy when it took office in 2011.

“This unfinished structure has cost the town more than a million euros, which is money practically thrown away,” Santos said.