Coín announces its best employment figures in 15 years The town’s mayor, Francisco Santos, said that his council will continue working to make the town “a land of opportunities”

Coín town hall has announced that it registered its best employment figures in 15 years in 2022. According to the town’s mayor, Francisco Santos, a total of 3,493 contracts, of which more than 2,000 were permanent positions, were signed in the municipality last year, a figure that had not been reached since 2007. The mayor said that the current unemployment rate stands at 19.5 per cent, while also highlighting that these figures had been achieved at a time when Coín’s population had also risen to more than 24,000 inhabitants.

“Taking into account the current national economic situation, these are good employment figures. They show that Coín is a progressive town with great economic activity,” Santos said.

“A land of opportunities”

The mayor, who announced the figures during a meeting with the regional authority’s delegate for Employment, Carmen Sánchez, explained that the town hall had created additional employment opportunities with an initiative organised with the Junta de Andalucía.

“Some 33 young people from Coín have been hired as part of the Joven Ahora programme, and three job training courses will soon begin that will benefit about 45 people,” he explained.

Santos added that his council will continue working to make Coín “a land of opportunities” by attracting investors and supporting local companies, especially in the commercial sector, “so that they continue to grow and create jobs”.