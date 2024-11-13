Video: young British climber rescued by helicopter after being left dangling by safety line some 200 metres up in the air in El Chorro

Irene Quirante Malaga Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 11:20

A young British man has been rescued after he was left dangling from a safety line on a popular rock climbing route in the El Chorro area, near the famous Caminto del Rey tourist attraction, in Malaga province.

The 112 Andalucía emergency service control room was alerted when the person accompanying the climber called to say the young Brit had suffered the fall in the area known as Suiza, specifically on the Escalera Árabe.

The 20-year-old after he fell while climbing on the route known as the Blue Line. He was left dangling at a height of 200 metres, and was unable to descend by his own means after he hit his leg on a ledge.

Emergency operators immediately alerted the fire brigade, 061 health services and the Guardia Civil, who then sent out a mountain rescue helicopter to lift the climber to safety. Despite the difficulty posed by the proximity of the rockface to the aircraft, the climber was successfully rescued. He was then taken to the Hospital Clínico de Malaga for treatment.