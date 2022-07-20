Huge blaze guts Chinese bazaar warehouse, opened only one week ago The fire on the El Cerro de Cártama industrial estate generated a plume of smoke that was visible from various points in Malaga city, early this Wednesday morning

A massive fire destroyed a warehouse on the El Cerro de Cartama industrial estate in the early hours of this Wednesday morning, 20 July.

A few minutes after 5am, the operators at the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room began to receive several calls reporting the fire, which generated a plume of smoke that was visible from different points of Malaga city.

The blaze was in a warehouse apparently destined for Chinese bazaar products. It is a large establishment opened just a week ago, according to SUR sources.

Firefighters, police and Civil Protection volunteers were mobilised. The health services were also alerted, although no one was injured in the incident.

The flames were extinguished early this morning and the mayor of the town, Jorge Gallardo, told SUR it was necessary to restrict access to the area due to the accumulation of smoke.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.