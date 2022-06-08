The two-year-old child rescued from a swimming pool in Coín has died Relatives pulled the youngster from the water but the child appeared to have suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest from which they did not recover

The little Danish child who was rescued from a swimming pool in Coín on Saturday lost his fight for life at the Materno Infantil hospital in Malaga on Tuesday.

The two-year-old fell into the pool at a house in the Sierra Gorda residential development and was rescued by relatives, but did not respond and seemed to be in cardiorespiratory arrest.

The infant was rushed to hospital by air ambulance and admitted to the intensive care unit, but sources at the Materno Infantil say the child passed away on Tuesday afternoon.