Cártama’s two municipal swimming pools set to reopen for summer season This year the town’s sports department will offer a special discount voucher for adults and children, but they can only be purchased online

Cártama town hall has announced that its two municipal swimming pools will reopen for the summer season on Friday 1 July and will remain open to the public until Wednesday 31 August. The two pools, which are located in Cártama Pueblo and Estación de Cártama, will open from Monday to Friday between 1pm and 7pm, and during the weekends from midday until 8pm. Entry costs five euros for adults and three euros for children under 12 years of age.

This year the town’s sports department will offer a special discount voucher for adults at a price of 30 euros, which will allow access to the pool for just one euro per visit. A voucher for children under the age of 12 costs 20 euros, (80 cents per day), while children under three have free entry.

Tickets, which cannot be purchased at the pools, must be reserved online (www.cartama.es), or from a mobile app (available on Android and iOS) that can be downloaded from www.sporttia.com.

Tickets and vouchers can also be purchased at the Sports department of the town hall from Monday to Saturday between 9am and 2pm, and from 4pm until 7pm (Sunday, 9am to 2pm); or from the Mayor’s Office (Cártama Estación) from Monday until Friday between 9am and 2pm.