Cártama will celebrate spring fair in honour of its patron between 20 and 25 April

Cártama has announced that the annual festivities held in honour of the Virgen de los Remedies, the town’s patron, will take place from Thursday 20 until Tuesday 25 April.

The spring fair, which will also incorporate the traditional cattle market and the book fair, will present “a complete and varied programme of acts, events and performances for all ages”, said the town hall.

The fairground will be set up in the Cártama cultural auditorium (CAC) and its surroundings, while the festivities of the day fair, which begins on Friday 21 April, will be concentrated in Calle Rey Juan Carlos I and the Auditorium in Parque Santo Cristo.

One of the highlights of the proceedings will be the traditional procession of the Virgin of Remedies from her hermitage to the San Pedro church, which will begin at 8pm on Saturday 22 April. This will be followed by a firework display.

The casetas will offer a varied programme of free live music and dance shows, including performances by the D'Vertigo Orchestra, King Africa, José Mancera and Encarni Navarro among others.

Two of Andalucía’s most popular acts, Echoes del Rocío, who perform sevillianas and roceieros; and Los Chicos, a celebrated flamenco-pop group, will perform at the municipal caseta on Monday 24 April. Tickets for these performances are available from Complementos Covadonga (Cártama Estación) and Calzados Madueño (Cártama Pueblo).

Once again, vouchers for the children’s fairground attractions will be distributed among the youngsters of the municipality's infant and primary schools.

Between 7pm and 9pm on the Monday and Tuesday, children with functional diversity can enjoy a fair without any noise.

As in previous years, a free bus service will be available to shuttle residents of the municipality to and from the fair.

Programmes for the fair are available from the town hall and from municipal offices in Cártama. Information and schedules can also be obtained from www.cartama.es.