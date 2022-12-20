Cártama welcomes return of its Virgen after leaving town for only second time in 500 years The first time was during the Civil War, when the devotee, José González Marín, took it with him to America for safe keeping

Cártama has welcomed the return of its patron, the Virgen de los Remedios, after three months of restoration work was carried out on the iconic carving in Seville. The image was taken to the Andalusian Institute of Historical Heritage in Seville in September, where it was cleaned, restored and repainted.

The residents took to the streets at the weekend to receive one of the most revered images in the Valle del Guadalhorce region, with a special procession, a mass and a floral offering in order to celebrate the occasion.

The return is significant for the municipality, since it is only the second time that the image has left the town in the last 500 years: the first time was during the Civil War, when the devotee, José González Marín, took it with him to America for safe keeping.

The parish priest of the Iglesia de San Pedro (the Virgen’s temple), José García Macías, who was in charge of collecting donations to restore the image, said, “We are so happy to have the image back in the municipality. Both devotees from the town and from other parts of the province have collaborated on the project.”

The image embarked on a tour of the streets of the old town, before heading to the parish of San Pedro Apóstol, where a floral offering was made and a mass was held in her honour. The carving will remain there until 8 January, when she will return to San Pedro Church.