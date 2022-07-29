Cártama town hall to restore historic infrastructure The project will include the cleaning and restoration of the iconic Roman bridge and aqueduct

The bridge and aqueduct in Cártama will be cleaned and restored. / SUR

Cártama town hall has launched a project to restore two of the municipality's historic infrastructure, the Roman bridge and aqueduct.

Located close to the Santo Cristo Stream in Cártama, the two iconic structures have been linked to the road system and the town's water supply for centuries.

The town hall will undertake the restoration of the area with an initiative that will be financed with EDUSI funds with an investment of more than 381,000 euros.

The project, which has been put out to tender, includes the cleaning of the historic structures and the surrounding environment, the restoration of walkways, the creation of viewpoints, and the installation of lighting and urban furniture.