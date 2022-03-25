Cártama town hall continues renovation of its historical heritage The project is part of the plan carried out by the council to enhance the value of the historic centre of the town by renovating the most emblematic streets

Calle Feijoo is one of the three streets that will be remodelled. / SUR

As part of its plan to restore the historic centre of Cártama, the town hall has announced a project for the comprehensive remodelling of the Calles La Martina, Rodahuevos and Feijoo.

The project, which was approved during the council’s last plenary meeting, has a budget of 498,000 euros, and the work has now been put out the tender.

The works will consist of the replacement of all infrastructure, including the sewer network and water pipes and the installation of a new energy-efficient lighting system.

In order to facilitate pedestrian access, the project will include the complete renovation of the pavement, which will be replaced with decorative non-slip granite tiles.

Urban furniture will also be installed, along with green spaces that require minimal maintenance, in order to make the area more attractive for tourists.

Roman city

The three streets are located in the area classified as the archaeological site 2 of the Roman city of Cártama, so several surveys were carried out in order to catalogue and protect the remains found in the area, which included a Roman mosaic floor, which was discovered in Calle Fiejoo.

The project is part of the plan carried out by the council to enhance the value of the historic centre of the town by renovating the most emblematic streets and preserving its historical heritage.