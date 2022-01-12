Cártama town hall demands urgent action from regional government to 'unlock' bridge and aqueduct project The town hall claim that a renovation project of a historical site has been “paralysed” by the lack of an important report from the Junta de Andalucía

The bridge was part of the old road that connected with Alhaurín El Grande. / SUR

Cártama town hall has called on the Junta de Andalucía to unlock a project that will see the renovation of the 16th century bridge and aqueduct on the Santo Cristo stream.

The main objective of the project is to renovate the area where these architectural elements are located, which the council claim is the one of the most “emblematic places in the municipality”.

The town hall claims that the project has been “paralysed” by the lack of an important report from the regional government, which, after constant requests, it has still failed to secure. It reminded the Junta that, “without this document, the project could not go forward”.

The council said that the renovation of the area will offer a new space that will be of special interest to tourists, because it reveals an important part of Cártama’s history. The bridge was part of the old road that once connected with Alhaurín El Grande.

In addition, the town hall has emphasised that the project has a subsidy for its execution, so it is necessary to process it with the “utmost urgency”.

"It is necessary that the regional government give priority to this report and that it responds in a timely manner,” a spokesperson for the town hall said.