More than 400 runners take part in 26-kilometre trail race in honour of ‘Super Paco’ Athletes from all over the province, including numerous expats, took part in the mountain race through the Sierra de los Espartales and Pico del Águila areas

More than 400 people participated in the V Trail de Cártama on Sunday (12 March), a 26-kilometre race held in honour of Francisco Contreras, or Super Paco, as he was affectionately known.

Runners from all over the province, including numerous expat athletes, took part in the mountain race through Sierra de los Espartales and the Pico del Águila region.

The race began at 9am from the municipal sports complex, and the runners were seen off by the town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, who was also in charge of presenting the trophies to the winners of the race.

The event also included a route of 14.5 kilometres, and a shorter distance for children, along with a hiking route for walkers.

The race is part of the Andalusian trail running championship and the winners of the different categories will now be entered in the Spanish championship, which will take place in Navarra later in the year.

Paco, who died at the age of 81 in 2019, began running at the age of 60 in order to control his cholesterol levels. He always stood out among the rest of the participants due to his slightly eccentric attire and his unfaltering determination.

The town hall honoured the local celebrity runner with a sculpture in 2022 in recognition of his amazing track record in various mountain races.