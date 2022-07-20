Cártama puts remodelling of three more emblematic streets out to tender With a budget of 498,025 euros, the project is part of the town’s Integrated Sustainable Urban Development Strategy 2023

Calle Feijoo is one of the streets in Cártama that will be remodelled. / SUR

As part of its strategy to preserve the historical and archaeological heritage of Cártama, the town hall has announced that the comprehensive remodelling work of three more of its emblematic streets (Calles La Martina, Rodahuevos and Feijoo) has been put out to tender.

With an execution period of six months and a budget of 498,025 euros, the project is part of the town’s Integrated Sustainable Urban Development Strategy 2023.

According to the town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, the project is intended to enhance the value of the historic centre, which has so far seen improvements to several streets with the aim of improving services and facilitating access to pedestrians, while also making them more attractive to visitors.

The work will include the replacement of all the infrastructures of the three roads, such as the water, sanitation and electricity. It will also include the renovation of the pavement and drainage system to prevent flooding, along with the installation of urban furniture and green areas that require minimal maintenance.

The three streets are located in the area classified as the archaeological site number 2 Roman City of Cártama, so several surveys were carried out in order to catalogue and protect the remains found in the area, which included a Roman mosaic floor, which was discovered in Calle Fiejoo.