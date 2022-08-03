Cártama installs another 500 lamps in second phase of LED street lighting plan The replacement of the lighting will be carried out in a total of 50 streets in the town, and will reduce energy costs considerably

Cártama town hall has begun the second phase of the project to renovate the street lighting in the historic centre of Cártama Pueblo. The initiative includes the replacement, with LED technology, of more than 500 street lights and the adaption of eight control panels to a remote management system with centralised control.

The town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, explained that the objective of the works is to achieve an efficient use of the energy consumed and to reduce CO2 emissions. He went on to say that this will mean economic savings for the municipality, since energy consumption will be reduced by at least 50 per cent.

At a cost of 466,969.33 euros, the work will be carried out by the company Altiberia Energía, S.L, with an execution period of three months.

The replacement of the lighting will be carried out in a total of 50 streets in the town, which the mayor claimed is part of his council’s “firm commitment” to offer residents more efficient facilities which “favour the transition to a low carbon economy”.

The first phase has already been carried out in the neighbourhood of El Sexmo, with an investment of more than 200,000 euros. The bidding process has now begun for the third phase, which will have an investment of more than 1.7 million euros.

“The town hall will continue working to achieve a sustainable energy model in our municipality, undertaking actions that allow efficiency in consumption and make good use of energy,” Gallardo said.