Cártama residents plant 200 trees as part of worldwide environmental day initiative

Tony Bryant Cártama Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 15:14 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Hundreds of residents from Cártama came together in the La Sexta neighbourhood of the town to celebrate Día del Árbol, a day dedicated to tree preservation that marked its 27th year in the municipality on Sunday (17 March).

Organised by the Raíces de El Sexmo sociocultural association, with the collaboration of the environmental department of the town hall, the event focused on the fundamental role trees play in the preservation of the environment, and the importance of protecting, conserving and caring for the environment.

The day is always organised to roughly coincide with The International Day of Forests (21 March), a day of observance in which individuals and groups around the world are encouraged to plant trees.

The town hall supplied 200 seedlings of native trees - 150 carob and 50 olive trees – which were planted on the day as part of the town’s environmental project to “continue to increase forest mass in the area”.

Those who attended the event enjoyed free paella and a performance by the Panda de Verdiales El Sexmo, immersing attendees in the traditional folk music of the region.