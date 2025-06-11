Cártama neighbourhood to celebrate its patron with four days of festivities

Tony Bryant Cártama Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 11:18 | Updated 11:36h. Compartir

Cártama town hall, together with the residents of Sierra de Gibralgalia neighbourhood, are putting the finishing touches to the festivities in honour of the district's patron, San Juan, which will be held from Thursday 26 to Sunday 29 June.

The event will be preceded by the traditional pilgrimage on Saturday 21 June, which will leave the neighbourhood at around 10am and head to the area next the Arroyo Granado stream, where an afternoon of celebrations will take place.

As with other towns along the coast, Cártama will celebrate Noche de San Juan on the night of Monday 23 June, when activities such as jumping over the bonfire will continue until the early hours.

The main festivities will start on Thursday 26 June, when visitors can enjoy traditional Spanish copla performances and entertainment in the official ‘caseta’ in Parque José María de la Rubia Merchán.

On Friday, the activities will begin at 11am with the cucaña, a competition that requires determination and plenty of courage to manoeuvre along a greased horizontal pole.

The main events of Friday begin at 8pm, when a mass will be held in honour of San Juan, after which, the image will embark on a journey through the streets of the neighbourhood.

Saturday will de dedicated to sports activities, including a bicycle race and a football match, while from 10pm, a series of concerts will be held in the official caseta.

The celebrations on Sunday include a classic motorcycle show, a free paella (4pm) and a concert at 8pm, which will officially close the event.