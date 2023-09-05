Cártama mayor highlights town's healthcare issues with regional authority

Tony Bryant Cártama Compartir Copiar enlace

The Mayor of Cártama, Jorge Gallardo, held a “cordial" meeting on Monday with the Malaga province delegate for health of the Junta de Andalucía, Carlos Bautista, to discuss several proposals concerning the municipality’s health services.

Among the issues discussed was the construction of the much-requested new health centre in Cártama Pueblo, a facility which the mayor said the regional authority has been “promising for a long time, but those promises have not been fulfilled”.

Another matter under discussion was the implementation of a second emergency medical team in the health centre in Estación de Cártama, which covers other municipalities in the Guadalhorce region. Gallardo said that this was another service which needed “urgent attention”.

“When the only medical team on duty goes out on call to attend an emergency, the health centre is left without an emergency service,” the mayor explained.

Gallardo also highlighted the need to provide health care in the neighbourhood of Sierra de Gibralgalia.

“Health care is available in the districts of Zalea and Cerralba, and we have asked the delegate to study whether teams from these areas could offer medical attention a few hours each week,” he said.