Cártama launches campaign to highlight environmental advantages of glass recycling

Tony Bryant Cártama Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 11:31

Cártama town hall and Ecovidrio, the company in charge of managing the recycling of glass packaging waste in Spain, have launched a campaign to promote the recycling of glass containers in the hospitality sector of the town. This initiative, which started on Monday (16 September), was announced by the town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, and the Ecovidrio representative for eastern Andalucía, Hugo Recio.

The first phase will begin with surveys of all the hospitality establishments in the town in order to understand their needs. In addition, detailed information will be offered on how to recycle correctly and the social, economic and environmental advantages of glass recycling.

In order to facilitate the recycling in hotels, restaurants and catering businesses, establishments can request containers on wheels for the transportation of the glass waste and its subsequent emptying into the ‘igloos’.

This initiative is part of EcoVares, a strategic plan that aims for 76 per cent of hospitality establishments in Spain to correctly separate and recycle glass by 2025.

According to the latest available data, the residents of Cártama recycled a total of 149,080 kilograms of glass in 2023. This means that each citizen recycled an average of 5.3 kilograms of glass.

Cártama currently has a total of 83 'igloos' for glass waste installed throughout the municipality.