Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Town hall announces the campaign. SUR
Cártama launches campaign to highlight environmental advantages of glass recycling
Environment

Cártama launches campaign to highlight environmental advantages of glass recycling

This latest initiative is part of EcoVares, a strategic plan that aims for 76 per cent of hospitality establishments in Spain to correctly separate and recycle glass by 2025

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Cártama

Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 11:31

Opciones para compartir

Cártama town hall and Ecovidrio, the company in charge of managing the recycling of glass packaging waste in Spain, have launched a campaign to promote the recycling of glass containers in the hospitality sector of the town. This initiative, which started on Monday (16 September), was announced by the town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, and the Ecovidrio representative for eastern Andalucía, Hugo Recio.

The first phase will begin with surveys of all the hospitality establishments in the town in order to understand their needs. In addition, detailed information will be offered on how to recycle correctly and the social, economic and environmental advantages of glass recycling.

In order to facilitate the recycling in hotels, restaurants and catering businesses, establishments can request containers on wheels for the transportation of the glass waste and its subsequent emptying into the ‘igloos’.

This initiative is part of EcoVares, a strategic plan that aims for 76 per cent of hospitality establishments in Spain to correctly separate and recycle glass by 2025.

According to the latest available data, the residents of Cártama recycled a total of 149,080 kilograms of glass in 2023. This means that each citizen recycled an average of 5.3 kilograms of glass.

Cártama currently has a total of 83 'igloos' for glass waste installed throughout the municipality.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town declares war on dog pee and 'uncivilised owners'
  2. 2 Costa del Sol bus service staff plan strike to coincide with town's annual fair after a 'chaotic' summer
  3. 3 Spain secure top-seed status ahead of Davis Cup tennis finals in Malaga
  4. 4 Carmen Thyssen museum in Malaga hosts 'groundbreaking' initiative on evolution of digital art
  5. 5 Malaga CF amongst just five teams unbeaten this season so far in Spain's Segunda División
  6. 6 Luxury boutiques in Puerto Banús have sold almost 9% more this summer season
  7. 7 Dominant showing leads Unicaja to Intercontinental Cup victory in Singapore
  8. 8 Antequera and Marbella continue to fly high in third-tier football league
  9. 9 Malaga rower takes silver at prestigious world championships
  10. 10 Local choir offers autumn concert in aid of under-privileged children's Christmas appeal

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad