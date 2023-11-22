Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The mayor and councillor announce the toy campaign. SUR
Cártama launches annual festive toy campaign to support vulnerable families
Christmas 2023

The town hall is appealing to local residents to join the inititative in order to “bring the magic of the Three Kings to those who need it most”

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Cártama

Wednesday, 22 November 2023, 11:04

Cártama town hall has launched its annual toy campaign, an initiative organised to help the children of the most vulnerable families in the municipality enjoy the festive season. The campaign, which runs from Monday 4 until Friday 15 December, was announced on Monday by the town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, and the councillor for social welfare, Isabel Sánchez.

Registration forms can be collected from the town hall building and at the municipal offices in Cártama station and El Sexmo. Once the applications have been submitted, the social welfare department will make the relevant assessments in order to select those eligible to receive gifts.

The council is also appealing to local residents to join the campaign in order to “bring the magic of the Three Kings to those who need it most”.

Children in vulnerable situations will be invited to write their letters to the kings, and each letter will be assigned to one of the participating volunteers, whose objective will be to acquire the gift and deliver it to the family.

People wishing to volunteer must register on 952 42 20 38.

