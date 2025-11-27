Cártama hosts provincial indoor archery championship

A total of 104 participants gathered at the municipal sports complex to compete in the event,

Cártama hosted the provincial indoor archery championship and the third round of the Andalusian and provincial leagues on Sunday 23 November. A total of 104 participants gathered at the municipal sports complex to compete in the event, which, according to organisers, stood out for the "high standard of the archers".

Local archer Iván Pastor Pardo was crowned champion in the senior barebow category. Meanwhile, Daniel Romero Gutiérrez broke the Andalusian record in the under-15 Olympic recurve category, scoring 502 points.

The event also included the participation of the archers from the Flechas Rosas team, made up of women who have overcome breast cancer and practise archery for therapeutic purposes.

The event was organised by CD Arco Club Malaka and the Malaga delegation of the Andalusian archery federation, with the collaboration of Cártama town hall.