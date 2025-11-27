Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A total of 104 participants gathered at the municipal sports complex to compete in the event, SUR
Archery

Cártama hosts provincial indoor archery championship

The competition, which included the Andalusian and provincial leagues, took place last Sunday 21 November

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Thursday, 27 November 2025, 18:47

Cártama hosted the provincial indoor archery championship and the third round of the Andalusian and provincial leagues on Sunday 23 November. A total of 104 participants gathered at the municipal sports complex to compete in the event, which, according to organisers, stood out for the "high standard of the archers".

Local archer Iván Pastor Pardo was crowned champion in the senior barebow category. Meanwhile, Daniel Romero Gutiérrez broke the Andalusian record in the under-15 Olympic recurve category, scoring 502 points.

The event also included the participation of the archers from the Flechas Rosas team, made up of women who have overcome breast cancer and practise archery for therapeutic purposes.

The event was organised by CD Arco Club Malaka and the Malaga delegation of the Andalusian archery federation, with the collaboration of Cártama town hall.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The first Michelin stars on the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 University centre planned for abandoned museum building in Torremolinos
  3. 3 Gibraltar cable car tourist attraction closed to undergo major transformation
  4. 4 Eastern Costa del Sol town starts festive season with unveiling of giant Nativity scene
  5. 5 Contract for new eight-million-euro Costa del Sol health centre goes out to tender
  6. 6 Rosalía breaks pop barriers as she turns to God in her new album Lux
  7. 7 Water network upgrade on Fuengirola street comes to an end
  8. 8 International junior darts tournament gets under way in Gibraltar
  9. 9 Plans advance for major refurbishment of eastern Costa del Sol secondary school
  10. 10 Gibraltar police commissioner attends UK national policing conference in London

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Cártama hosts provincial indoor archery championship

Cártama hosts provincial indoor archery championship