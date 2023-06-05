Cártama to host popular tapas and cocktail route for foodies More than 30 establishments will offer dishes typical of the area and a selection of innovative cocktails from Thursday this week

Cártama town hall has announced that this year’s Ruta de Tapa y Cóctel will be held from Thursday 8 until Sunday 11 June. More than 30 establishments in Cártama Pueblo, Estación de Cártama and El Sexmo will participate in the route, which will offer dishes typical of the area and a selection of innovative cocktails. The initiative will offer a tapa and a drink (beer or soft drink) for the single price of three euros, while cocktails will also cost three euros.

The popular foodie event will offer participants the chance to vote for their favourite dishes and drinks, and all nominations will be entered into a draw with more than 50 prizes. There will also be various prizes for the participating restaurants and bars. These will include prizes of between 400 and 100 euros for the best and most inventive tapas and cocktails.

The town hall said the event contributes to boosting the local economy and is an incentive to promote leisure and publicise the heritage, landscape and cultural attractions of Cártama.

“It is a reference event for all those who want to know the local cuisine and enjoy the professionalism and careful attention offered by the hospitality sector of Cártama,” the councillor for Commerce, Toñi Sánchez, said.