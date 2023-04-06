Cártama gears up for tenth time trial cycle race

Around 250 cyclists are expected to participate in the 11-kilometre-race this Saturday, 8 April

Cártama is getting ready to host La Cronoescalada Ciclista, a cycling route through the municipality that will take place on Saturday 8 April. Organised by the Al-Andalus cycling club and Cártama town hall, along with the collaboration of the Andalusian Cycling Federation and Civil Protection services, the race is part of the Andalusian Time Trial Cup.

Around 250 cyclists are expected to participate in the event, which is celebrating its tenth year. The 11-kilometre race, considered a moderately challenging route, will begin at 10am from Avenida España in Estación de Cártama and will continue through the town, before heading to the Ermita de las Tres Cruces, located approximately 600 metres above sea level.

Registration for the race, which is sponsored by Sabor a Málaga, Pinturas Sergio and the provincial authority, can be made on the website and social networks of the Al-Andalus Cycling Club, or by email (ccalandalus@gmail.com).

The registration costs ten euros for federated cyclists and 20 euros for non-federated cyclists.