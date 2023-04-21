Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Map of parking areas at Cártama feria. SUR
Cártama eases feria access with free parking zones and shuttle buses

Cártama eases feria access with free parking zones and shuttle buses

The annual fair began on Thursday and continues until Tuesday 25 April

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Cártama

Friday, 21 April 2023, 11:56

Compartir

Cártama town hall has set up different parking areas in the town to facilitate access to the fairground and the casetas during the towns spring fair, which began on Thursday and continues until Tuesday 25 April. These are located in the municipal sports complex (Ciudad Deportiva), from where a free bus service will ferry people to the fairground. The bus service will operate until Monday 24 April.

Car parks will also be located on two plots of land opposite the fairground, while areas for people with reduced mobility will be located at the entrance to the fair, and also in Calle Ordesa, next to Parque Santo Cristo. Taxi ranks will also be located in these areas.

The feria, which will also incorporate the traditional cattle market and the book fair, will present a varied programme of acts, events and performances for all ages. The fairground is installed in the Cártama cultural auditorium (CAC) and its surroundings, while the festivities of the day fair, which begins on Friday 21 April, will be concentrated in Calle Rey Juan Carlos I and the Auditorium in Parque Santo Cristo.

