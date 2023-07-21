Cártama announces project for major upgrade of Santo Cristo park The initiative has a budget of 795,000 euros and is expected to take three months to complete

Tony Bryant Cártama Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Cártama town has launched a project to remodel the Santo Cristo Park and the surrounding area with the aim of creating a new recreation and leisure space. The work, which was put out to tender this week, has a budget of 795,714.88 euros and is expected to take approximately three months to complete.

The town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, said that the initiative will create a new square that will become a space for "coexistence and social interaction". “We will transform this into a more versatile square with an area of 1,500 square metres. It will be a meeting point for the local residents and where events of different kinds can be held,” Gallardo said.

The project contemplates a complete remodelling of the park, removing the existing facilities and renewing infrastructures such as sanitation and lighting. It will also include the expanding the green areas and the installation of a 700-square-metre picnic space with pergolas and shaded areas.

The work will be complemented by the restoration of the area surrounding the park and the conservation of the Roman bridge and the aqueduct, a project that is currently in progress.