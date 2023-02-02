Caminito del Rey suspended gorge walk returns to its usual route after rockfall repairs Work to restore a 113-metre damaged section of the famous El Chorro tourist attraction has been completed, following a landslide in the area last December

Malaga province’s famous Caminito del Rey suspended walkway above a gorge will return to its usual route on Friday, 3 February, after the repair of a section damaged by landslides on 12 December.

After a month and a half of repair works, the replacement of 113 metres of the walkway has been completed. This will allow the reopening of the northern access point, by Ardales, the President of the Diputacion, Malaga's provincial authority, Francisco Salado, said after a site visit this Thursday.

On 16 December 2022, the walkway was partially reopened with an adapted route from the southern access point at El Chorro, in Álora. Since then, 14,000 people have enjoyed a visit to the tourist attraction, Salado said. "It was a temporary solution. I would like to thank all the professionals involved in this repair, which has been completed in record time".

Last December, a storm caused landslides on the opposite slope, which caused damage to the structure in the narrowest part of the gorge. "The latest digital technology has been used to study these slopes and detect their weak points in order to reinforce them," Salado said.

Eight climbers took part in the repairs, together with all the technical staff of the joint venture headed by UTE Sando, the Caminito's manager.