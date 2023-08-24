British resident tied up, gagged, beaten and robbed in his home in Alhaurín el Grande The thieves fled with around 12,000 euros in cash, money which the owner of the house had received as a deposit for the sale of the property, since he intended to return to the UK

Juan Cano / Irene Quirante

A British man in his 60s was tied up, beaten and robbed in his home in Alhaurín el Grande in Malaga's Guadalhorce valley earlier this week.

The attackers demanded to know “where is the money?”, leading police to believe that they knew that there was a considerable amount of money in the property.

The thieves fled with around 12,000 euros in cash, money which the owner of the house had received as a deposit for the sale of the property, since he intended to return to the UK.

The man was dining alone at around 10pm when the assailants gained access to the house after breaking down the door. The thieves used considerable violence, although the resident is thought to have resisted the attack. However, the assailants managed to tie and gag the man, who was then repeatedly beaten until he revealed where the money was located. Once the thieves had fled the scene, the victim managed to free himself and alert the police, who in turn, alerted the health services.

An investigation has now been opened by the Guardia Civil, who are also looking into a series of other burglaries that have taken place in the area over the last few weeks. Police have revealed that the victim of the most recent incident is a close friend of another British man whose home was ransacked and robbed earlier this month, although it is unclear if the incidents are related.

According to the descriptions of the attackers given by the victims of some of the recent burglaries, police believe they are being carried out by three young Spaniards wearing ski masks to hide their faces.