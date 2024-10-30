British man in his seventies dies in Malaga hospital after being rescued from floods in Guadalhorce valley town

Juan Soto Malaga Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 18:39 | Updated 18:50h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has confirmed during his visit to Álora that one person has died in Malaga province as a result of the floods. He detailed that it was a 71-year-old British man who lived on the outskirts of Alhaurín de la Torre in the Guadalhorce valley and who was rescued yesterday following the floods and later died in hospital.

Apparently, the man had existing medical issues and his partner was the one who alerted the emergency services because he was suffering from hypothermia. He was rescued and suffered a heart attack and was initially taken to the Guadalhorce hospital where he was stabilised. He was later transferred to the Hospital Clínico in Malaga city, where he died early this morning due to multi-organ failure.

In addition, Juanma Moreno detailed that there are also three other people in a serious condition in hospital.

The flash flooding caused by the 'Dana' isolated high level depression in the Guadalhorce valley yesterday and in the early hours of this morning forced the rescue of up to 150 people trapped inside or on the roofs of houses and businesses, as well as in cars and motorhomes that were swept away by the floods.