Trustees of foundation for young creators holds first meeting in Alhaurín el Grande The president of the Antonio Gala Foundation stressed that the bond between the town hall and the foundation will continue to be strengthened to develop joint projects at the former home of the writer

Trustees of the Antonio Gala Foundation for Young Creators at the house museum ealier this week. / SUR

The Board of Trustees of the Antonio Gala Foundation for Young Creators has held its first meeting at the Antonio Gala-La Baltasara House Museum in Alhaurín el Grande to announce new strategies and to outline future initiatives for the writer’s former home.

The meeting was attended by the town’s mayor, Toñi Ledesma, who gave the members of the board a tour of the new museum, which opened in March.

The president, Francisco Moreno, stressed that the union between the town hall and the foundation will continue to be strengthened to develop joint projects, while indicating that he intends to hold an annual meeting at the facility.

After the acquisition of the estate by the council, both entities agreed to use the space as a cultural centre, with activities linked to the Cordoba foundation. This has resulted in the joint development of a program of cultural activities with concerts, theatre, exhibitions and book presentations, among other initiatives.

The recently converted cultural space was the home and place of inspiration for the poet for more than 30 years before he moved to his residence in Cordoba due to failing health. Whilst living in the 18th century country mansion, Gala created works such as The Crimson Manuscript, which earned him the Planet Award in 1990.

The museum displays many of Gala’s personal belongings and furniture, along with his extensive library.

“It is an honour for us to be able to show that Antonio Gala fell in love with our town and that it was his home for so many years,” the mayor said.