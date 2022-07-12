Helicopters and teams of specialist firefighters stabilise forest fire in Ardales According to Infoca, the blaze broke out in the Malaga municipality, just before 5pm this Tuesday, 12 July

The official social media account of the Junta de Andalucía’s Plan Infoca forest fire brigade has reported the blaze in the Malaga municipality of Ardales, this Tuesday, 12 July, has been stabilised.

According to Infoca, the blaze was reported in an area known as Loma de la Castaña, shortly before 5pm.

The forest fire brigade dispatched two helicopters and four teams of specialist firefighters to the scene, and declared the blaze stabilised at 5.45pm. Efforts are continuing to control and extinguish the fire.