Ardales raises the blue flag in the El Chorro reservoir for the second consecutive year The municipality received the first blue flag of excellence to be awarded to an inland beach in Andalucía in 2021

The Conde de Guadalhorce reservoir in Ardales, better known as the El Chorro lake, has once again raised the blue flag, a recognition that has been achieved for the second consecutive year. Last year, the municipality obtained the first blue flag of excellence to be awarded to an inland beach in Andalucía.

This year, 100 beaches and 18 ports in Andlaucía have received the coveted blue flag, which is awarded for their amenities, cleanliness, quality and preservation of the natural surroundings .

The raising of the flag, performed by Malaga Olympic athlete Paula Ruiz, coincided with the first edition of the charity swimming initiative Brazadas Solidarias Ardales-Caminito del Rey. This event was organised by the Vicente Ferrer Foundation to finance the education of girls in rural India.

Paula Ruiz won two gold medals at the World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships in 2016 and 2018, and she also participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, ranking sixteenth in the ten-kilometre open water event.

The mayor of Ardales, Juan Alberto Naranjo, said that the event translates into a "union of tourism and sport in this idyllic setting, making Ardales a unique place for enjoyment, rest and sport in the middle of nature".