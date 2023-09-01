ARCH horse sanctuary reopens to public after summer break

Although the centre has been closed to the public, the charity's work has continued.

The Andalusian Rescue Centre for Horses (ARCH) in Alhaurín el Grande has announced that it is reopening to the public after its summer break, which was brought forward this year due to extensive road works in the area. The centre can be visited every Sunday between 10am and 2pm, although the charity reminds visitors that dogs are not allowed.

Although the rescue centre has been closed to the public since the end of June, the charity’s work has not stopped. The centre’s newest arrival is a six-week-old foal called Raya, which was rescued “from appalling conditions” along with its mother.

A spokesperson said, “It has been a long, hot summer and we still need all the support we can get, especially seeing as the price of hay has doubled over the last few months.”

www.horserescuespain.org