ARCH horse rescue centre called in to help in 'one of the worst cases of neglect' in its history

Tony Bryant Alhaurín el Grande- Monday, 1 April 2024, 16:42

The Andalusian Rescue Centre for Horses (ARCH) has recently been involved “in one of the worst cases of neglect ever experienced in its 15 years of existence”.

The Alhaurín el Grande-based centre was contacted by Seprona, the Guardia Civil’s nature protection service, regarding the discovery of twelve horses in a state of severe malnutrition on a farm near Malaga. Although the centre was full, it managed to find space for four of the mares, several of which were pregnant and “in a terrible state”. The centre arranged for the remainder of the horses to be taken to the Caballos Luna charity in Seville.

Volunteers and the ARCH veterinary surgeon worked around the clock to try to stabilise the four mares, but one of the animals died because it was “too damaged internally from starvation”.

“The remaining three are making progress and are being strictly monitored with controlled feeding, as too much food too quickly can also kill. So far, they are responding, but it will be a long road to recuperate them entirely and there are no guarantees that all three will make it,” spokesperson Jean Joss told SUR in English.

The charity posted shocking photographs of their plight on Facebook, which generated a huge response. An appeal fund has now been launched to raise funds towards the animal’s treatment.

“We are hoping that more money will be raised at our spring festival on 14 April, as there are many other deserving cases currently at the centre, and all need food and care,” Joss added.