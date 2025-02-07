Approval for glamping site near Malaga provinces's famous Caminito del Rey suspended gorgeside walk

Julio Portabales El Chorro Friday, 7 February 2025, 12:31 Compartir

Álora town hall has given the green light to plans for a luxury campsite in the El Chorro area.

The glamping site proposal has come from Malaga construction group Sando and intends to improve the tourist accommodation offer close to the famous Caminito del Rey gorgeside walk, encouraging more visitors to stay in the area.

Local mayor Francisco Martínez said the project would "generate jobs and activity" for the area.