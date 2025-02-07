Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Caminito del Rey. Ñito Salas
Approval for glamping site near Malaga provinces&#039;s famous Caminito del Rey suspended gorgeside walk
Tourism

Approval for glamping site near Malaga provinces's famous Caminito del Rey suspended gorgeside walk

The luxury camping site proposal has come from local construction group Sando and intends to improve the tourist accommodation offer close to El Chorro

Julio Portabales

El Chorro

Friday, 7 February 2025, 12:31

Álora town hall has given the green light to plans for a luxury campsite in the El Chorro area.

The glamping site proposal has come from Malaga construction group Sando and intends to improve the tourist accommodation offer close to the famous Caminito del Rey gorgeside walk, encouraging more visitors to stay in the area.

Local mayor Francisco Martínez said the project would "generate jobs and activity" for the area.

