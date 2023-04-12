Another Roman mosaic is unearthed during renovation work in Cártama

The latest discovery is the sixth mosaic documented in the historic centre of Cártama since the archaeological studies of the area began

Workers in Cártama have unearthed another Roman mosaic in Calle Feijoo, the second important discovery made in this street in the last two years. According to local archaeologist Francisco Melero, the mosaic is made from 'opus signinum', a construction material used in ancient Rome.

In 2021, a mosaic with geometric figures was unearthed in Calle Feijoo. These two mosaics are the first to be discovered under the archaeological project promoted by the town hall, an initiative to protect the archaeological remains in Plaza de la Constitución and several surrounding streets.

The latest discovery is the sixth mosaic documented in the historic centre of Cártama since the archaeological studies of the area began.

“This once again demonstrates the great archaeological wealth that our municipality has,” the mayor, Jorge Gallardo, said.

Gallardo explained that the objective of the excavation work is to preserve the archaeological remains and turn the square into an open-air museum and leisure area.

The preservation project, which has an investment of 2.7 million euros, has been carried out for the last 15 years and is a “necessary” step prior to the remodelling of the square.