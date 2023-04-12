Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Workers discovered the mosaic in Calle Feijoo. SUR.
Another Roman mosaic is unearthed during renovation work in Cártama

Another Roman mosaic is unearthed during renovation work in Cártama

Culture ·

The latest discovery is the sixth mosaic documented in the historic centre of Cártama since the archaeological studies of the area began

Andrea Jiménez

Wednesday, 12 April 2023, 12:45

Compartir

Workers in Cártama have unearthed another Roman mosaic in Calle Feijoo, the second important discovery made in this street in the last two years. According to local archaeologist Francisco Melero, the mosaic is made from 'opus signinum', a construction material used in ancient Rome.

In 2021, a mosaic with geometric figures was unearthed in Calle Feijoo. These two mosaics are the first to be discovered under the archaeological project promoted by the town hall, an initiative to protect the archaeological remains in Plaza de la Constitución and several surrounding streets.

The latest discovery is the sixth mosaic documented in the historic centre of Cártama since the archaeological studies of the area began.

“This once again demonstrates the great archaeological wealth that our municipality has,” the mayor, Jorge Gallardo, said.

Gallardo explained that the objective of the excavation work is to preserve the archaeological remains and turn the square into an open-air museum and leisure area.

The preservation project, which has an investment of 2.7 million euros, has been carried out for the last 15 years and is a “necessary” step prior to the remodelling of the square.

Publicidad

  1. 1 Costa del Sol casting call for extras in new series: agency seeks north Europeans as well as experienced waiting staff
  2. 2 Cheap tickets for new Avlo high-speed train between Malaga and Madrid go on sale
  3. 3 Hot 'terral' wind helps Malaga set highest April temperature on record
  4. 4 Former TUI regional manager revolutionises the sale of travel excursions on the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Police deploy large anti-drug trafficking operation in Malaga's famous Calle Larios shopping street
  6. 6 King of Spain to visit Ronda to mark the 450th anniversary of the Real Maestranza
  7. 7 One of the fastest sailing boats in the world anchors in Malaga
  8. 8 Cártama will celebrate spring fair in honour of its patron between 20 and 25 April
  9. 9 Andalusian veteran padel championship expected to be a big hit in Torremolinos
  10. 10 'El Reto', the restaurant dish that is on the house if you can eat it all in half an hour

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad