Animal cruelty investigation launched after dog shot dead in Malaga town

Malaga
Monday, 20 January 2025, 11:10
The Guardia Civil police force is investigating a case of alleged animal abuse after a dog was shot dead in Coín in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley. The animal was found lifeless in a street in the municipality only a short time after it escaped from its family home in broad daylight. A pellet had pierced the dog's abdomen, sources told SUR.
The incident happened on 11 January where residents walking near a cemetery found Dylan, a four-and-a-half-year-old Siberian husky, on the road. They discovered the dog had a gunshot wound.
Coín residents have started a petition through Change.org demanding a "thorough investigation" and for "justice" to be served. "Dylan is not the first dog to be shot by this person, but we want it to be the last," it was pointed out on the petition, which already has more than a thousand signatures.
Another dog was also shot twice in the area recently, although veterinarians saved its life. The matter, being investigated by Local Police, has generated concern in the municipality, where residents are calling for stricter measures against animal abuse and to protect the public from possible stray pellets.
