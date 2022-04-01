The Andalusian Museum of Education in Alhaurín de la Torre receives the Manuel Bartolomé Cossío Award 2021 The Spanish Society for the Study of Historical-Educational Heritage awarded the distinction for the museum's protection, conservation, study and research of historical-educational heritage

Presentation of the award at the MAE in Alhaurín de la Torre. / SUR

The Andalusian Museum of Education (MAE) in Alhaurín de la Torre has received the Manuel Bartolomé Cossío Award 2021, a distinction that is given in relation to the protection, conservation, study and research of historical-educational heritage.

The award scheme also pays homage to the first director of the National Pedagogical Museum, the institutionalist Manuel Bartolomé Cossío, who was considered the most eminent figure in Spanish pedagogy during the period of 1882 to 1935.

Awarded by the Spanish Society for the Study of Historical-Educational Heritage (SEPHE), with the collaboration of the Cultural Heritage Institute of Spain, the museum shares the award with the Pedagogical Museum of the University of Salamanca, which received joint-first place due to a unanimous decision of the jury.

The president of SEPHE, Luis María Naya, presented the award to the town’s mayor, Joaquín Villanova, and the commissioner of the MAE, José Antonio Mañas, during a ceremony held at the museum, which opened in 2020.

“This recognition gives us visibility within the different groups that are dedicated to the purpose of preserving the historical memory of our education," Mañas said.