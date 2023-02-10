Álora puts construction of tourist walkway with viewpoints out to tender It will offer panoramic views of the Guadalhorce valley and sites like the Arab castle and defensive wall

Aerial view of the area where the walkway and viewpoints will be built. / SUR

Álora town hall has put the construction of the Pasarela Mirador Arroyo Hondo, a wooden walkway with view points located at the entrance of the municipality, out to tender.

The new tourist attraction, which will offer panoramic views of Guadalhorce valley and the Tagus del Arroyo Hondo river, and sites like the Arab castle and defensive wall, has a budget of almost 120,000 euros and is part of the new access project to improve communications and urban planning in the area.

The project will allow the creation of different specific infrastructures for the area and a space that allows a new view of the town, Deputy Mayor Desirée Cortes explained to SUR.

A 140-metre-long wooden walkway and view point will be built to provide a pedestrian connection to the roundabout of the monument to Cascarero at the entrance to the municipality. There are also plans to create a second access to the viewpoint to connect it with the carpark and caravan site on the Avenida Médico Pérez.

The walkway is intended to integrate the area into the urban fabric of the town and will include various tourist routes. The objective is to develop a uniting project that makes it easier for both residents and tourists to visit the part of Cerro de las Torres where the castle is located.

Companies interested in submitting offers for the project, which has an estimated build time of six months, have until 27 February to do so.