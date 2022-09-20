Action group demands urban plan modification to regulate photovoltaic plants in Álora During a meeting with the town hall, the Álorasolar group said that the mega-plants “are not going to lower the electricity bill”, but “self-consumption and management of our resources will"

The meeting highlighted the need to regulate photovoltaic projects in the municipality. / SUR

Álorasolar, a neighbourhood action group that was formed in Álora last year, held a meeting with the town hall on Friday to ask for an urban modification plan to regulate photovoltaic plant macro-projects in the municipality.

The meeting was attended by the town's mayor, Francisco Martínez, the deputy mayor, Desireé Cortés, and the former general secretary of the PSOE of Malaga, José Luis Ruiz Espejo.

Although it is not against photovoltaic or wind energy, the neighbourhood group said that the mega-plants “are not going to lower the electricity bill”, but “self-consumption and management of our resources will”.

Álorasolar has participated in several demonstrations and petitions in conjunction with other groups concerning solar projects in the area: these include a new mega-plant proposed for Álora, a project for which they claim that they have only received part of the information from the town hall, “but not all”.

The group showed its concerns for other proposed solar plant projects in Las Mellizas, Los Llanos, Bermejo, and sites in Casarabonela and Pizarra, for which they stressed the need to act “as soon as possible”.

“An express procedure is being prepared for these types of projects, both at regional, state and European level,” a spokesperson for Álorasolar said.

The group said that actions such as the Municipal Legislative Initiative (ILM) presented in April by 70 Andalusian municipalities, which “is already admitted for processing with all the requirements made by the Junta de Andalucía”, are being employed in order to stop the projects.

In addition, the platform requested an additional series of measures from the town hall, including the opening of an energy efficiency office to administer information for those affected by proposed mega-plants, and to offer information on the installation of self-consumption solar panels.

The group said its main aim was to promote photovoltaic energy for self-consumption, while emphasising the need to “be self-sufficient and not depend on large electricity networks”, and also to protect the environment “from unsustainable projects”.

As a solution, the group has suggested that solar panels are installed on the roofs of public buildings to create energy communities made up of residents, town halls and local companies.