Álora celebrates its most famous dish on Saturday 1 October The gastronomic event is dedicated to the town’s perotas soup and visitors have the opportunity to sample this classic dish, while enjoying a day of cultural activities and guided tours

Álora celebrates one of its most anticipated gastronomic events on Saturday 1 October, the Día de las Sopas Perotas, a day that focuses on one of the town’s staple dishes, the perotas soup.

This hearty soup - made with bread, tomatoes, onions, peppers, garlic, mint and saffron - was once the staple diet of farmers and day laborers. The dish is of such importance in the town it is worthy of its own a special day, an event that begins at midday in the Plaza Baja and Plaza Fuente de Arriba.

At around 2pm, hundreds of portions of the soup are distributed to visitors, accompanied by other traditional products such as Manzanilla olives, locally made bread and wine.

In addition, there are performances of Verdiales groups, flamenco recitals, folklore shows, workshops, children’s entertainment and an artisan and gastronomic market offering local products.

There is also a special perotas soup route, where visitors can sample variations of the dish at one of the 17 participating bars and restaurants.

The 18th edition of the event will also be used to inaugurate the new Mirador Pepe Rosas. and visitors will also enjoy guided tours of the town’s monuments and sites of interest.

The town hall has arranged a regular free bus service from the train station to the town centre.