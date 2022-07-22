Young woman dies after car is hit by train on level crossing in Álora The passenger train dragged the vehicle for more than 200 metres along the track

Spain's Guardia Civil police force is investigating the death of a woman, 25, who died after the car in which she was travelling was struck by a passenger train in the town of Álora in Malaga province.

The incident happened at around 9.30pm on Thursday evening at a level crossing - without barriers - at kilometre 158 of the A-7077 road as it passes through the area of Vega Malilla, in the municipality of Álora.

The 112 Andalucía emergency line received at least two calls reporting the accident, indicating that a person had been trapped inside a car.

Firefighters from the provincial brigade, Guardia Civil police, Civil Protection volunteers from Álora and paramedics were called to the scene of the accident and confirmed the death of the young woman.

Although her identity is still to be confirmed, it appears that the woman was from another Spanish province and working in Álora. Sources said she had only been in Malaga for a month.

Although the level crossing does not have barriers, it is well signposted - both visually and acoustically when trains are approaching. Police officers are trying to determine why the young woman's vehicle was on the track.

The train driver was unable to avoid the collision after spotting the car in the middle of the railway line. Although he quickly applied the emergency brakes, the train dragged the car for more than 200 metres along the track.

Railway infrastructire company Adif said that none of the 20 train passengers were injured. They were transferred by minibus to Álora. Sources said that the train traffic was restored to normal after 4.30am, once the vehicle was removed from the track by the fire brigade.