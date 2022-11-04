New 'revolutionary' design for Alhaurín de la Torre town hall building The renovation of the entire facade of the building has a budget of 1.6 million euros and will include the installation of photovoltaic panels to “drastically” reduce energy consumption

Alhaurín de la Torre has announced a project for the renovation of the entire facade of the town hall building, an initiative that has a budget of 1.6 million euros financed by the Next Generation Fund.

The building’s new image will include the installation of photovoltaic panels to “drastically” reduce energy consumption, according to the mayor, Joaquín Villanova, who described the system to be implemented as “revolutionary”.

Last week, the central government announced that the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma) had provisionally granted six million euros of recovery funds to four local entities in Malaga for the rehabilitation of public buildings, one of which is Alhaurín de la Torre.

The works will mean complying with the energy efficiency parameters of the Technical Building Code through several technical innovations: the improvement of the thermal envelope (facade and roof); the implementation of a solar control system through a second skin to the building; the installation of a mechanical ventilation system with double-flow heat recovery; replacement of the air conditioning system; the installation of a photovoltaic panel system and the renovation of the interior carpentry.

The selected actions must be completed before 30 September 2024.

The objective of the programme is to help improve energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, guaranteeing the reduction of more than 30 per cent of the consumption of non-renewable primary energy.

The mayor said that the town’s proposal meets all these requirements and will also involve a “notable modernisation” of the image and exterior aesthetics of the building.

Villanova claimed that Alhaurín de la Torre is a municipality that “always responds” when it receives funds and subsidies of this type. “We are loyal adherents,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of cutting energy costs with this project, “which has multiplied by four in recent times due to the rise in electricity.”

In addition, the mayor announced that the town is pending the resolution of other requests for different projects that aspire to be financed with EU funds.