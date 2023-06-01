Alhaurín de la Torre's recycled water irrigation plan put out to tender The project involves the drafting of a plan that will define the necessary infrastructures to use recycled water to irrigate fields and crops in the lower Guadalhorce

Alhaurín de la Torre town hall has announced that the neighbourhoods of Torrealquería, La Fuenseca, La Balsa and Montañés will benefit from a new irrigation project that the provincial authority has just put out to tender through the municipal water company (Emasa). The project involves the drafting of a plan that will define the necessary infrastructures to use recycled water to irrigate fields and crops in the lower Guadalhorce.

The initiative has an estimated value of 168,000 euros and the company that is awarded the contract will have a period of eight months to draw up a complete study of the works to be carried out.

The construction of a recycled water distribution network is planned from the current Guadalhorce treatment plant to the main points of consumption. The intention is to add up to 15 cubic hectometres of water for irrigation, most of which (9.46 hectometres) will end up in the municipality of Alhaurín de la Torre. Among those most favoured to benefit from the project will be the farmers of SAT (Agrarian Transformation Societies.

According to the town’s mayor, Joaquín Villanova, who has held several meetings to finalise the project, “this is a very important project within the municipal plan to combat times of drought”.