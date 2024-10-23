Guadalhorce valley council to start capturing wild boar to move them further away from town centre

José Rodríguez Cámara Alhaurín de la Torre Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 10:04 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Alhaurín de la Torre council in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley has started capturing wild boar in an attempt to move them further away from the town centre.

Residents in the El Lagar area, in the foothills of the Jabalcuza mountain range, have joined residents of other municipalities in Malaga province who have started to notice more wild boar near their homes. Salvadora Villalba said the animals have been scavenging near homes during the night for the past month. "They scavenge rubbish and have already caused some problems with motorists driving in the area, and the worst thing is that they can get into some houses," she said.

Asked about the issue at a council meeting, environment councillor Abel Perea said the town hall has already implemented measures which are based on the premise of avoiding the animals' slaughter. He said town hall is in talks with El Paraíso, an animal collection service, to start collecting the wild boar and taking them to other areas of the mountain range, something that has worked well in Cortes de la Frontera.

Perea said the animals' capacity to multiply, without natural predators, is immense and pointed out that each female is capable of giving birth to up to a dozen offspring. The town hall has also installed a drinking trough for the wild boar in the El Lagar area so they do not go near homes in search of water. Another trough is planned for Pinos de Alhaurín, in addition to the one already installed to the south of the Cortijos del Sol and Torresol housing estates.

The town hall said the increase in the population of these animals and their arrival in the town centres is a problem for the safety of residents, with the boar also able to damage homes and irrigation installations.

"I have never seen anything like this in the 35 years I have lived here," one resident said. In recent years, the presence of wild boar has increased exponentially, by seven, according to expert estimates, which would mean some 22,000 animals.