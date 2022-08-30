Alhaurín de la Torre welcomes return of its popular Verbena festival The summer farewell party will run from Thursday 1 until Sunday 4 September with more “force and vigour”, offering a diverse programme of events for the whole family

After a three-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, Alhaurín de la Torre will welcome the return of its Verbena Popular, one of the town’s most eagerly awaited festivities, which recreates the cultural ambience of the 1960s.

This year’s event will be extended by one day and will take place in the municipal park from Thursday 1 until Sunday 4 September.

The summer farewell party, which has been running for almost 30 years, will return with more “force and vigour”, offering a varied and diverse programme of events for the whole family.

The four-day festival will include live music and traditional entertainment, and among the top attractions will be a concert by the legendary Spanish pop group of the 1960s and ‘70s, Formula V, which will take place at 10.30pm on Saturday.

There will also be an exhibition of vintage cars organised by the Lauro Torre Association, and a nostalgic photographic exhibition of local characters and traditions that reflect on the town’s history.

A charity raffle will be held on Friday (8pm), Saturday (midday) and Sunday (11am) to raise funds for the Association of Faithful of the Virgin of Light and Souls, one of the town’s most revered religious images.

As well as a traditional market, typical cuisine, competitions and games based on celebrated television shows, the event will also offer plenty of activities for children.