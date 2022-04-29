Town hall to install smart pedestrian crossings to increase road safety for school children They use sensors which detect movement when pedestrians are crossing, or about to cross, the road in Alhaurín de la Torre

Alhaurín de la Torre town hall has announced the launch of a pilot plan to increase road safety in the town with the installation of several smart pedestrian crossings.

The smart crossings, which are designed to reduce the number of traffic accidents in busy areas, use sensors which detect movement when someone is crossing, or about to cross, the road.

The light panels on the floor connected to the sensors immediately light up to alert drivers that pedestrians are apporaching the crossing. The system also has two vertical panels, one on each side of the road, which also light up.

The crossings will be installed on the A-404 (in front of McDonalds), and also on the Avenida de las Américas and Avenida de la Democracia.

Safety of school children

The project, which is part of the council’s bid to be classified as a ‘smart city’, has an estimated budget of 100,000 euros and an execution period on one year.

The town’s mayor, Joaquín Villanova, said that the measure has been requested by numerous parents who had shown their concern for the safety of the school children that use these roads. He also explained that educational projects will be increased in schools in order to raise awareness of road safety.

Councillor for Operational Services, Prudencio J. Ruiz, said the that the measure is part of the town hall’s plan to reinforce road safety and reduce the danger of accidents in areas with a greater intensity of pedestrian traffic. The process began almost two years ago, when the crossing in Parque Oriental Bienquerido was removed and relocated 100 metres further along the road to a section with better visibility.