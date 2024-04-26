Alhaurín de la Torre schoolchildren enjoy English-language theatre

José Rodríguez Cámara Alhaurín de la Torre Friday, 26 April 2024, 16:24 Compartir Copiar enlace

More than 500 hundred schoolchildren passed through the Vicente Aleixandre cultural centre in Alhaurín de la Torre this week thanks to a theatre and language initiative aimed at schools in the municipality. This initiative, which is marking its tenth year, is organised by the Madrid company, Face 2 Face, with the collaboration of the culture and education departments of the town hall.

The programme included two daily showings of two English-language performances, Trouble in the Jungle and Jack and the Giant, which were performed for children of the CEIPs Zambrana, Los Manantiales, Torrijos and Maruja Mallo.

Culture councillor Toñi Cordero highlighted the excellent reception that this theatrical activity had received from all the participating schools, while stressing that it is important to continue promoting this type of initiative to support the performing arts.