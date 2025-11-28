Alhaurín de la Torre opens new retail park: an investment of 15 million euros and 50 jobs

Lidl's director of operations in Andalucía, the mayor and the head of López Real Inversiones at the new supermarket.

José Rodríguez Cámara Alhaurín de la Torre Friday, 28 November 2025, 16:19

The new Taralpe shopping centre in Alhaurín de la Torre opened to the public on Friday 28 November, a new commercial area in Pinos de Alhaurín, where Lidl, Rossmann, Tedi and Tiendanimal have set up shop. As a preview, an official event was held on Thursday, inviting the curious to come and have a look and enjoy churros with hot chocolate, as well as children’s rides.

The project, promoted the López Real Inversiones group, has involved an investment of around 15 million euros and the creation of 50 direct jobs, as announced by Pablo Pacheco, the company’s retail director.

A year of work

The work on this commercial area has been carried out in just over a year and has included the construction four premises. This includes the Lidl supermarket, which is the largest, measuring 2,560 square metres, and tthree smaller ones, along with some two hundred parking spaces.

The opening was attended by the town's mayor, Joaquín Villanova, who said the new business initiative will "boost the local economy, promote employment and reinforce the commercial offer of the municipality".

José Luis López Fernández, head of the development company, highlighted the collaboration with the local administration, which, he said, facilitated all the procedures prior to the works. He also announced that there will be future investments in the municipality.

For his part, Jesús Toro, Lidl's director of operations in Andalucía, put the budget for the opening of the company's second store in Alhaurín de la Torre at 3.2 million euros, bringing the total number of stores in Malaga to more than 30. The store has a staff of 25 people, with a sales area of 1,530 square metres and electricity supplied by solar panels.

The Rossmann store, the second in the province of Malaga, is dedicated to drugstore, perfumery, cosmetics, personal hygiene and baby items. Tiendanimal offers pet products, while Tedi specialises in stationery, handicrafts, decoration, homewares, party supplies and toys.