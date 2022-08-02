Alhaurín de la Torre awards contract for construction of municipal theatre The new theatre, which will cost 7 million euros, will have capacity for an audience of up to 600

Alhaurín de la Torre town hall has announced that the construction of the future municipal theatre will be carried out by the temporary union of companies formed by Sardalla Española and Herysan 2007. The companies submitted an offer of 5.8 million euros (7,052,530.98 euros with taxes included), which represents a reduction of 1.5 million euros on the base budget of the tender.

The town’s mayor, Joaquín Villanova, said the object of the project, which has an execution period of 30 months, is to include Alhaurín de la Torre “within the great performing arts circuits of Andalucía”.

The mayor indicated that the works could begin "in a few weeks", after the signing of the contract.

Although the council is expected to take charge of the full investment of the project, Villanova explained that he “will negotiate with other administrations to achieve their collaboration in financing the project”.

The design of the theatre corresponds to the winning project of the architectural competition held in 2009 and will have capacity for an audience of up to 600. It will be built on a plot of land close to the municipal library and will include a stage with an area of 300 square metres and an orchestra pit, so that it can host all kinds of theatrical or musical shows.

The venue, which has been designed by Orfilia 11 Arquitectos, will consist of two floors and there are also plans to create a large open-air theatre between the library and the theatre.