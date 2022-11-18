Alhaurín de la Torre sets date to switch on its Christmas illuminations The day will begin with children's attractions at the fairground, followed by the inauguration of the nativity scene and the official light switching on ceremony will take place in the Plaza de España

Alhaurín de la Torre town hall has announced that it will turn on its Christmas illuminations on Friday 2 December.

Municipal workers and the company, Iluminaciones Flores, have begun erecting the lights and various decorations in the streets and public spaces in the municipality. In total, some 213 arches, 112 lamppost motifs and 16 Merry Christmas signs at the entrances to the urban centre will be installed.

The decorations will be the same design as last year, including the giant snowman located on the roundabout at Cortijos del Sol. Other noteworthy elements will be the traditional Belén in the Plaza de la Iglesia; the crocheted Christmas tree made by the local environmental workshop; and the placement of three-dimensional figures on other roundabouts and entrances to neighbourhoods, as well as decorative lights in different squares of the town centre.

The Department of Parks and Gardens is in charge of the planting of poinsettias and other seasonal flowers.

The opening ceremonies on December 2 will begin at 4.30pm with children's attractions at the fairground, followed by the inauguration of the nativity scene at 5pm. As in previous years, the official switching on ceremony will take place at 7pm in the Plaza de España.