Work begins on new seven-million-euro cultural facility in Alhaurín de la Torre The construction of the 600-seat theatre and open-air auditorium, which the mayor said “will be one of the best in the province”, is expected to take 30 months to complete

Alhaurín de la Torre town hall has announced that the construction of the new 600-seat theatre has begun and is expected to take 30 months to complete.

The state-of-the-art cultural facility, which has a budget of more than seven million euros, will be located behind the municipal library and will offer “first class shows and events”.

According to the town’s mayor, Joaquín Villanova, the project is “the largest building work” that has been undertaken in the town. The first phase of the work involved the removal of several trees, which have been relocated to the San Joaquín Park.

The theatre will have a stage with an area of 300 square metres, and an orchestra pit, so that it can host all kinds of theatrical and musical shows, which the mayor said will offer “great versatility”.

The 7,000-square-metre cultural space, which has been designed by Orfilia 11 Arquitectos, will also include a large open-air auditorium located between the library and the theatre where outdoor events will be staged in the summer.

The mayor said that the final result will be “one of the best theatres in the province”. He also announced that the town hall would continue to try to secure extra financing from the Junta de Andalucía and other administrations to help cover all expenses.